Dennis Edward Shawver, 78, of Blakely, went home to the Lord after a short illness on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Dennis was born in Lewistown on Nov. 22, 1944, a son of Charles "Sam" Shawver and Betty Louise Renninger.
After Dennis graduated from West Snyder High School in 1962, he went on to serve in the U.S. Army as a communications specialist during the Vietnam War. After returning from service, he attended Williamsport Area Community College. He worked for the state of Pennsylvania prior to retirement. In 1972 Dennis reconnected with Virginia Lee Fry at their 10-year class reunion. They married a year later and had been married for 49 years. He always considered her the love of his life.
Dennis enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing and golfing. He was a member and actively involved in the Cornerstone Alliance Church, Dickson City, formerly the Peckville CMA Church.
He is fondly remembered by brother Gordon and wife Shirley of McClure; sister Beverly and late husband Walter Bobb of McClure; and sister Darlene and husband Steve Gemberling of Middleburg; two children — daughter Tammy and husband Kenny Steenback; and son David Shawver and wife Crystal; six grandchildren, Kaila, Abigayle and Morgyn Steenback, and June, Evan, and Amber Shawver; aunt, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Viewing will be held Friday with services at 4 p.m. by Pastor Nester Soto in the Cornerstone Alliance Church, 938 Main St., Dickson City. Friends may call at the church from 3 p.m. until the time of service. Additional viewing will be held Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, with interment and military honors accorded by the Middle-West Veterans Honor Guard in Troxelville Union Cemetery.