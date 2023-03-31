Dennis G. Krick, 77, of Troxelville Road, Middleburg, passed away at home on Thursday, March 30, 2023, surrounded by his family.
He was born Sept. 10, 1945, in Lewistown, a son of the late Glen R. and Arlene B. (Moyer) Krick. On March 4, 1967, he married the former Mildred A. Ewig who preceded him in death on March 17, 2023.
His employment history included Beavertown Weaving Mill, PennDOT, Krick Excavating, and for more than 40 years served as superintendent and caretaker at Glendale Cemetery in Middleburg. He also cared for the Paxtonville and Troxelville Union cemeteries as well. Dennis was also employed as a corrections officer at the Snyder County Prison and operated the family farm.
He was a member of Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church in Troxelville and a life member of the NRA and the Penns Creek Volunteer Fire Company.
Some of his greatest pleasures came from hunting and fishing.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Lyle and Michelle Krick of Middleburg; two grandchildren, Katlin Krick and Charity (John) Garverick; two great-grandchildren, Conner Krick and Saraphina Garverick; and one aunt, Arla (Terry) Peters of Burnham.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori, in infancy.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, Troxelville, with the Rev. Matthew D. Schuster officiating.
Burial will be in Troxelville Union Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Geisinger Hospice and also Beau Keister and She-Ra Richard for their help in caring for Dennis.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.