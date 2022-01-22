Dennis G. Tamanini, 69, Selinsgrove

Dennis G. Tamanini, 69, of Selinsgrove, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Jan. 25, 1952, in Shamokin, he was a son of the late George and Dorothy (Yocum) Tamanini.
Dennis graduated from Southern Columbia High School in 1969, and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1971 and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War.
Dennis worked as a supervisor at Merck from 1977 until his retirement in 2011.
Dennis enjoyed summers on the river, fast cars, busting everyone's chops, digging in the dirt, but most of all his girls.
He is survived by his loving wife and soulmate Susan (Rescigno) Tamanini whose life he completed; two daughters, Nicole and Marlo Tamanini; cherished granddaughter Sloane Adelyn Tamanini who was the light of his life; one sister, Ann Conrad; two brothers, Brian and George Tamanini.
Dennis was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Gregory Tamanini.
A celebration of life will be held at Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tunnel of Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY, 10306 or at https://t2t.org/donate/, in memory of Dennis.
