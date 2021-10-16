Dennis H. Wilhide, 79, of Port Trevorton, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Dennis was born on May 11, 1942, in Frederick, Maryland, a son of the late Lloyd and Evelyn “Becky” (Barnes) Wilhide. On June 30, 1980, he married Mary Alice (Gaugler) Wilhide. They shared over 41 years of a beautiful marriage.
He graduated from Frederick High School. Dennis grew up enjoying crop and dairy farming with his family in New Windsor, Maryland. He retired from the maintenance and shipping department at the Groce Silk Mill in Selinsgrove. He was a member of the United Church of God in Lewistown.
Dennis is survived by his wife; five children, Vincent Pasquale and his wife Michelle, Larissa Pasquale Holmes and her husband Kenneth, Renita Pasquale Brummett and her husband Scott, Vanea Pasquale Brosius and her husband Mark, and Edwin Pasquale and his wife Denise; nine grandchildren, Colton, Anisah and Logan Pasquale, Mackenzie Holmes, Ethan, Jacob and Samuel Brummett, and Travis, Zachary, Kenton, and Mitchell Brosius; four great-grandchildren Alec Pasquale, Evelyn Pasquale, Joanna Brummett, and Levi Brosius.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, from 6 until 9 p.m. and on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, from 10 until 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service beginning at 11, all from the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA 17853. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at the Susquehanna Mennonite Church Cemetery, 1810 McNess Road, Port Trevorton, PA 17864. Pastor Bart Bornhorst is officiating.
The arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc.