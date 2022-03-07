Dennis J. Yerger, of Northumberland, was called with the angels on March 4, 2022, at the age of 78. He leaves behind a legacy of a life well lived that was deeply rooted in family and friendships. For those blessed to have known “Denny” personally, you undoubtedly experienced the joy of his spirit, his gentle demeanor and faith in the human spirit. He was quick to see the positive in every situation, offered generous advice, and saw the best in others. He was foremost a steadfast companion to the love of his life, Jill Yeager. As fate would have it, Denny and Jill celebrated more than 36 years together as soulmates. Together, each sunrise and sunset were as special as the first. His passing leaves behind cherished memories, many moments of happiness, celebrations, and a calm peace because love was at the center of it all.
Denny was born at Sunbury Community Hospital in 1943, and a lifelong resident of Northumberland. He was a graduate of the Northumberland High School. After graduating from the Carson Long Military Academy (notably was the “first in class” on the rifle team) he served honorably in the United States Army as a veteran of the Vietnam era. Denny was a lifetime member of the VWA of Post 44 in Northumberland. He was the first Post 44 “Vietnam Veteran” to be admitted to the order. Denny loved his country as a Patriot.
Denny was an accomplished business owner with his partners at Sporoco. He took private charitable interests in charities that included Mostly Mutts, Evangelical Hospital, American Heart Association, and veteran causes. He particularly enjoyed hobbies that included being a motorcycle enthusiast and target shooting at ranges. On any given day you could see Denny enjoying a countryside ride on his Honda Goldwing enjoying life to the fullest.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Joseph McWilliams (father), Phyllis Yerger (mother), and John Yerger (adoptive father). He is survived by his wife, Jill Yerger of Northumberland; his daughter, Kiley Moyer and spouse Debbi Moyer; son, Francis Moyer; daughters, Denise Yerger and Trina Yerger. Denny has a niece, Stephanie Rishel; and a nephew, Geoffrey Rishel; a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Rishel and husband Franklin Arthur; nieces, Tracy Yoder and Kim Harrell; a brother-in-law, Ronald “Butch” Smith and wife Cindy. His grandchildren include Caleb Moyer, Alexandria Morton, Cory Yerger; and great-grandchildren, Coral Moyer and Bentley Farr. He is also survived by his immediate family, brother Steve Yerger and wife Linda Yerger.
The family will hold a private memorial service immediately and will announce a later public celebration of Denny’s life in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a financial donation to Yvonne Roadarmel (Collie Rescue) at 1035 Red Hill Road, Port Trevorton, PA 17864.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.