Dennis Lee Walter, 75 of Waynesboro, passed away at 9:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Well Span York Hospital, York, with his loving wife at his bedside.
Born Sept. 13, 1947, in Penns Creek, he was the son of the late Marvin K Walter Sr., and the late Cletus Harriet (Stahlnecker) Walter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, JoAnn A. Walter, and niece, Nicole Reichard.
Dennis attended Mifflinburg Area High School. He had several jobs working on dairy farms and construction before he started at Excavation Construction in 1972, and then with Brandywine Sand & Gravel in Bladensburg, Md., in 1984. He worked there until he went out on medical retirement in July 2011, after working 48 years in the construction industry.
Dennis was a member of the Grace Rocky Hill Lutheran Church in Woodsboro, Md.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 48 ½ years, Deborah M. (Holderman) Walter of Waynesboro; daughter, Tabitha Walter, also of Waynesboro; daughter, Kimberly A. Koontz and husband Ronnie of Hagerstown, Md.; son, William L. Stouffer also of Waynesboro; five grandchildren, Brennon Stouffer, Adam Koontz and wife Jenna, Brandi Smith, Joshua Stouffer, and Jacob Stouffer; seven great-grandsons, Brantley, Sean, Cayden, Gavin, Hunter, Connor and Remi; brother, Marvin K. Walter Jr. and wife Joyce; sister, Sharon Reichard and husband Bill; sister, Dawn Walter; stepbrother, Dirk Fye and wife Carol; and many nieces and nephews.
Dennis was a past member of the Masonic Lodge F&AM 370 of Mifflinburg. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local No. 37, member of the Woodsboro American Legion Post 282, and a member of the VFW Post 1964, Mifflinburg.
Dennis enjoyed the outdoors and in his younger years you could find him with his family camping and boating. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially with his grandson, Brennon. As his kids became active in sports you could usually find him around the ball fields. He spent most of his spare time coaching baseball and softball teams locally during the early to mid-90s. He coached his son Billy’s baseball team and his youngest daughter Tabitha’s softball teams during the spring and summers. He then later coached Tabitha’s traveling softball teams. He also had the opportunity to help coach his grandson, Brennon’s baseball team, and winning the championship. He helped with college recruiting, helping girls to obtain scholarships to allow them help with their educations, but to also continue with their softball career during college. He sponsored his oldest daughter Kim in Job’s Daughter’s in Bethel No. 26, Frederick, Md.
Services will be private, and a celebration of life is being planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Blue Ridge Mountain Fire Company, 10363 Monterey Lane, Blue Ridge Summit, PA 17214.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Deborah M. Walter, 9703 Garis Shop Road Hagerstown, MD 21740 to help with the expenses.