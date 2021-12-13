Dennis M. Baker, 75, of Warminster, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Doylestown Hospital.
He was born March 1, 1946, in Lewistown, a son of the late Theodore “Ted” and Mary Jane (Peters) Baker. Dennis is survived by Suzanne (Bobb) Baker who he married on June 29, 1963. He was raised and lived in McClure.
Dennis was a 1964 graduate of West Snyder High school. He was an active member who excelled on the soccer, basketball, and baseball teams. He continued playing several sports through his college years at Susquehanna University.
He was employed by the federal government working for the Navy in the Department of Defense. He worked for more than three decades before retiring in the early 2000s.
Dennis was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Southampton, Pa.
In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, reading, traveling and loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching their events.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one son and daughter-in-law, Mark B. and Melinda Baker of Pottstown; two daughters and sons-in-law, Annette S. and Thomas Curfman of Palmyra and Michelle D. and David Luciotti of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Anastasia Curfman, Garrett Curfman, Kayla Luciotti, Connor Baker and Alex Baker; and one brother, Ronald Baker of Lewistown.
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 17, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where the funeral will follow at noon with Rev. Bill Jones officiating.
Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.