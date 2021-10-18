Dennis Michael “Mike” Smith, 64, of Mifflinburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday morning, Oct. 15, 2021, in Mifflinburg.
A native of Union County, he was born Feb. 13, 1957, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Robert L. Sr. and Esther E. (Weller) Smith.
Mike was a 1976 graduate of Mifflinburg High School. He was a laborer at Pennsylvania House Furniture for 29 years and later worked at Bucknell University Golf Course, a job he loved, for 14 years.
He supported the Mifflinburg football and wrestling teams. He was a New York Giants fan, a Pitt football fan, and was very supportive of his nephew and nieces’ sports. In early years he played both fast and slow pitch softball.
Surviving are four sisters, Nancy Keister Ely of Hartleton, Sandra (John) Rudy of Mifflinburg, Kathy (Kenny) Pyle of Mount Pleasant Mills and Linda Smith of Mifflinburg, many nephews, nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces. Mike loved his four cats — they were his babies.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Robert “Bobby”, and Wayne; a sister Jean; and a brother and sister in infancy.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 19, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, with the Rev. John Yost officiating.
Burial will follow in the Montandon Cemetery.
Donations in Mike’s memory may be made to the Mifflinburg Football or Wrestling Boosters, 75 Market St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.