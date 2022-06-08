Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: June 8, 2022 @ 4:11 pm
Dennis “D.J.” Mapes, 69, of New Berlin, entered into rest on Monday, June 6, 2022.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
