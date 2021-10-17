Dennis Michael (Mike) Smith, 64, of Mifflinburg went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday morning, October 15, 2021 in Mifflinburg.
A native of Union County, he was born in Lewisburg, February 13, 1957, a son of the late Robert L. and Esther E. (Weller) Smith Sr.
Mike was a 1976 graduate of Mifflinburg High School. He was a laborer at Pennsylvania House Furniture for 29 years and later worked at Bucknell University Golf Course, a job he loved, for 14 years.
He supported the Mifflinburg football and wrestling teams, He was a New York Giants fan, a Pitt football fan, and was very supportive of his nephew and nieces’ sports. In early years he played both fast and slow pitch softball.
Surviving are four sisters; Nancy Keister Ely of Hartleton, Sandra (John) Rudy of Mifflinburg, Kathy (Kenny) Pyle of Mt Pleasant Mills and Linda Smith of Mifflinburg, many nephews, nieces and great nephews and great nieces. Mike loved his four cats, they were his babies.
He was preceded in death by brothers Robert (Bobby), Wayne, a sister Jean, and a brother and sister in infancy.
Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday evening from 6-8 at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg. Funeral services will be held Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev John Yost officiating. Burial will follow in the Montandon Cemetery.
Donations in Mike’s memory may be made to the Mifflinburg Football or Wrestling Boosters, 75 Market St Mifflinburg, PA.