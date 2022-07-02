Dennis P. Kratzer, age 76, Dalmatia, passed away suddenly, June 30, 2022, working on his farm field.
He was born on Feb. 3, 1946, in Dalmatia, Pa., the son of (the late) Robert and Anna (Lenker) Kratzer.
He was a retired cable technician and had worked for Comcast Communications.
He was a United States Air Force veteran and served in Vietnam. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing, farming and watching the Phillies play baseball. He was a member the the Pine Haven Hunting Camp in Tioga County, Millersburg VFW, Millersburg American Legion, and Lower Mahanoy Fire Co.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Judy E. (Kristan) Kratzer; two sons, Jason (Stephanie) Kratzer, Palmyra, and Joshua Kratzer, Northumberland; two grandchildren, Vanessa and Sierra Kratzer. Palmyra; Sister, Patsy Gwizdale, Blackstone, Va., and two nephews and a niece.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert Earl; brother, Larry Kratzer, and sister Rose Marie Kratzer.
There will be a viewing held at Hoover-Boyer Funeral Homes Ltd, Millersburg on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. Services will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tom Moulfair officating. Following the services, burial with military honors will be held at St. Lukes UCC. Cemetery, Malta.
The family requests that memorial donations may be made to St. Lukes UCC Cemetery Fund.
