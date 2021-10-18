Dennis W. Keefer, 68, of Watsontown, passed away Saturday. Oct. 16, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
A native of Union County, he was born Dec. 24, 1952, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Dale W and Mae (Fox) Keefer. He was married to the former Karin Grandin and his death breaks a marital union of 48 years.
Dennis was a 1970 graduate of Milton High School and attended Williamsport Area Community College for two years. He was a draftsman and Quality Control Officer with Codes Compliance for manufactured housing.
He enjoyed fly fishing, tying flies, putting on fly tying demonstrations, volunteered with Total Outdoors, a program for veterans to fly fish, competitive shooting, camping and fishing with his family, and was active in living history reenactments of the pre-1840 era. Early in life he enjoyed hunting.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Brandon) Forrest of Elwood City; a sister, April Keefer of New Columbia, three nieces and nephews, and six grandnieces and -nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Donations in memory of Dennis may be made to either the Wounded Warrior Project or to Project Healing Waters.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.