Dennis W. Walker, 76, of Watsontown, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at UMPC Williamsport Hospital.
Born in Williamsport on June 14, 1945, he was the son of the late Charles M. and Gladys M. (Muffly) Walker. He was married to the former Audrey Mazeall. Together they celebrated 57 years of marriage.
Dennis was a graduate of Warrior Run High School and was an entrepreneur owning several businesses in the area.
He loved flying and was a private pilot since 1979. He also loved his fish pond and boating.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sisters, Teena Walker of Lewisburg, Nancy Miller of Watsontown and Landis Williams of Milton; a brother, Dustin Walker of Chambersburg; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Daryis Wayne Walker.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Funeral services will begin at 11 with the Rev. John E. Lee officiating.
Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Dennis’ name may be made to the American Heart Association, 228 Russell Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701.
