Denzil K. Umstead, 76, of Kissimmee Road, Middleburg, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home.
He was born Jan. 5, 1946, in Selinsgrove, a son of the late Jesse and Aberdeen (Long) Umstead.
Denzil was a 1964 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
On Sept. 4, 1965, he married the former Janet L. Oldt who preceded him in death on March 23, 2017.
He was employed at Wood-Mode for 51 years, starting on the production line and being promoted to plant manager where he served for many years.
Denzil was a member of Christ "Hassinger's White" Lutheran Church, Middleburg.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and being on the river. He was an accomplished woodworker and was passionate about his job, loving everything about his work.
The greatest joy of his life was his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Scott A. and Jennifer Umstead of Paxtonville; a daughter, Lyn D. Mitchell of Lemoyne; five grandchildren, Juwan Mitchell, Camille Mitchell, Kerstyn (Wesley) Klinger, Zachary Umstead and Benjamin Umstead; a great-grandson, Camden Klinger; a sister, Daphne Kratzer of Selinsgrove; a brother and sister-in-law, Tracy (Lois) Umstead of Selinsgrove; a special aunt, Jean Long of Selinsgrove; his mother-in-law, Josephine Oldt of Middleburg; a sister-in-law, Rebecca Oldt of Middleburg.
He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Nicholas and Matthew Umstead; a brother and sister-in-law, Jesse and Betty Umstead; two brothers-in-law, Wayne Kratzer and Robert Oldt; and his father-in-law, Walter Oldt.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Paxtonville United Methodist Church, followed by the funeral at 11 with the Rev. Ryan Krauss officiating.
Burial will be in Hassinger's White Church Cemetery, Middleburg.
Contributions to honor Denzil's memory can be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Inc., P.O. Box 300, Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.