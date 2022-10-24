SUNBURY — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) reminds residents they can help curb pollution by recycling unwanted, gently used items commonly found in households, such as furniture and clothing.
“Pennsylvanians have opportunity around them to curb pollution, and they can start by looking in their closets and around their homes,” said Acting DEP Secretary Ramez Ziadeh.
DEP estimates that approximately 10% of the municipal waste stream, or approximately 500,000 tons, is made up of textiles, furniture and other household goods.
“The potential for recovering much of this waste for recycling/reuse is great,” said DEP Manager of Division of Waste Minimization and Planning Lawrence Holley.
Pennsylvanians looking for direction and insight on how to properly recycle household items should visit circularmerchant.com, which was launched by the Pennsylvania Recycling Markets Center, with funding from DEP. The website, and its mobile application, is an online exchange platform where interested citizens, businesses, or public officials can post recycled items and materials for others who may be interested in acquiring them.
DEP officials also asked residents to consider shopping at secondhand retailers in local downtown shopping districts.