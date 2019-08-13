FREEBURG — As if Parkinson’s disease isn’t enough of a challenge itself, it can also cause depression, which can in turn cause more trouble.
“Depression can make the physical effects of Parkinson’s disease worse, so it’s important to recognize depression and talk to your doctor right away,” said Wenzhuan He, MD, a neurologist at UPMC Susquehanna.
Joel Newman, 55, understands first-hand the effects of depression and Parkinson’s disease. Diagnosed about seven years ago, the former athlete is researching alternative treatments for the disease that has made it difficult to walk, stand, drive and focus. His left hand twitches even while he sleeps ... all the effects of a lack of brain cells that produce dopamine.
“What so many people don’t understand is, the loss of dopamine can also affect your mood,” Dr. He said.
“I cry about it,” Newman acknowledged. “This disease, it’s slowly killing me. You have brain cells that are basically dying. You can treat the disease, but there’s no cure for it.”
Newman takes daily medicine and vitamins that are supposed to help the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. He feels anxiety and “a lot of emotions” and should probably be on medication for depression but hates the thought of taking more pills.
“Depression is a chemical imbalance in the brain, not a sign of weakness,” Dr. He said. “It takes courage to talk about depression, but getting proper treatment can significantly improve your quality of life.”
Along with affecting muscle movements, Parkinson’s disease makes it difficult for people to socialize. Weakness, the need for braces or wheelchairs, uncontrollable twitches and jerking limbs, difficulty talking and focusing can all contribute to isolating people with the disease.
Newman choked up while watching a video of a Maryland woman describe how Parkinson’s symptoms made it impossible for her to dance with her father at a wedding.
“You know, you just want to be yourself,” he said. “If people know me, they know I’ve always been a joker. I’m just praying for a cure, for some peace. I’m pretty much confined to home.”
He is grateful his voice hasn’t been affected, and occasionally he can get out to sing at karaoke events, which he enjoys. Too many days, however, are spent remembering when he could easily hop in his car and drive to work or social events. And though he doesn’t think of suicide, he said, “I hate to say it, but there are days you wake up and you wish you weren’t here.”
New treatment options give Newman hope. For now, he just wants to live long enough for researchers to find a cure, or at least a more effective therapy.