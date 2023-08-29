Derek William Scott, 56, of Lewisburg, passed away suddenly at home, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Born in Philadelphia on Nov. 1, 1966, he was the son of Marie Irene Scott of Virginia and the late William Scott Sr. He was married on April 20, 2021, to Barbara Cook who survives.
Derek graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Willingboro, New Jersey, in 1984 and from Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland earning a bachelor’s degree in political science. Derek worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons for 30-plus years, and was co-founder of Gaspipe Theatre Company, which was founded in the year 2000. Derek took pride in his artistic and creative abilities. He took on the challenges of composing music with his band The Dark Country as well as singing at local venues with his guitarist and great friend Billy Kelly. Derek was passionate about involving his community into his world of the arts, with Shakespeare in the Park and his annual One Act Play Festival. Derek used his life’s work, “My Soul Looked Back and Wondered” to bring people together through his activism and passion to see his community thrive through his larger than life personality.
Derek is survived by his wife, Barb; his children, Xavier Scott, Darianne Scott, Julian Scott, Zoe Scott, Ellen McCormick and Lyndon Gehman; his sister, Lucinda McDonald; his brothers, Danny and Jeffrey Scott; four grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his stepchildren, Allison Cook, Dominic, and Jocelyn Parker.
He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed bike riding throughout the town of Lewisburg. One could often find him grilling up food for his friend group, The Rat Pack, his honorary brother Rob Banks, and numerous other friends who were also members of Gaspipe Theatre Company. Derek loved to watch movies and television series and was notorious for his infamous rewinds, just in case one person missed what he wanted them to see. He enjoyed playing endless rounds of Mortal Kombat and Rock Band. Spending quality time with his kids, always giving them sound solid advice, and watching them mature into adulthood was one of his most prideful life accomplishments.
He was a poet, a musician, a play writer, an actor, a director, an artist, and an activist. He was the kind of person that’s hard to come by in this world. He was multi-talented, a pure genuine soul, a caring friend, a loving father, son, and husband. He listened, he heard, he comforted, and he truly was the calm after any storm. Derek’s untimely passing is not only a huge loss to his family and friends, but to the community as well. In the famous words of Derek Scott, “Here’s to us, and those just like us... dang few left!”
Please join us as we celebrate his remarkable life, Saturday, Sept. 2, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at The Campus Theatre in Lewisburg, Pa.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com