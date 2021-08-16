Derl Charles Snyder, 88, of Rebuck, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at his home.
Derl was born in Rebuck, on Aug. 31, 1932, a son of the late Mabel Alice (Hoch) and Charles William Snyder.
He attended the Pine Park High School and served in the U.S. Army Air Force during the Korean War.
He drove school bus for Marvin E. Klinger Inc. after retiring from farming. Prior to driving bus he had a huckster route in Trevorton and Shamokin for many years.
He was a member of Himmel’s Church, the American Legion Post 504 and the Herndon Senior Action Center.
He was awarded a Quilt of Valor from Quilts of Valor Foundation for his service to his country and loved to play pinochle.
Derl is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy Darlene (Wolf) Snyder; a son, Timothy D., husband of Carol Snyder, of Dornsife; a daughter, Susan D., wife of Douglas Grove, of Rebuck; three grandchildren, Douglas A. Grove Jr. and his wife Andrea of Mechanicsburg, William C. Grove and his wife Kali of Sayre, and Cassandra N. Snyder of Dornsife; three siblings, Shirley Hopple and her husband Don, Bruce L. Snyder and his wife Shirley and Darlene Schwalm and her husband Randall; a sister-in-law Mary Parker, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Marion R. Klinger.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Himmel’s Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Homeland At Home — Hospice, HomeHealth & HomeCare, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9794, or to the Herndon Senior Action Center, 5089 State Route 147, Herndon, PA 17830.
The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.