Derl Ivan Derr, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend slipped peacefully away into the arms of his beloved Savior on May 1, 2023. He was a generous and gracious man who loved his family deeply. He is survived by his three children, Nancy Derr Castiglione (husband Greg Castiglione) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Jay Palmer Derr of Shoreline, Washington, and Mary Derr Harding (husband Bruce Harding) of Ashburn, Virginia.
Derl Derr, most recently of Lewisburg, was born in 1929 and grew up in Millville, the son of Esther K. and Jay C. Derr and brother of Dale A. Derr (deceased) and Darl Derr Fought of Iola, Pa. He graduated from Cornell University with an undergraduate degree in agriculture and later a masters in agricultural economics. At Cornell, he played soccer and was a three-time All-American as center forward and captain in his third year. He was also a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. In 1999, he was named to the Cornell Athletic Hall of Fame. After graduation, Derl went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force in the 93rd All Weather Fighter Interceptor Squadron during the Korean Conflict as a jet fighter pilot. While stationed at Kirkland Air Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, he met the love of his life, Charlene May Woodson, to whom he was married for over 66 years, and who passed away in 2020.
Derl had a very successful career starting at the Albany Bank in Plattsburgh, N.Y. (now Key Bank). He then went on to head up the Agricultural Bankers and Community Bankers Divisions of the American Bankers Association in New York City and Washington, D.C. He later joined the International Apple Institute as their President in McLean, Va.
Derl’s career in banking and trade association work took him, Charlene and their growing family from Ithaca, N.Y., to Millville, to Plattsburgh, N.Y., to Westfield, N.J., and to Fairfax, Va., before retiring back to Millville in 1993. Derl and Charlene made their second retirement home at RiverWoods Senior Living Community in 2013, where they enjoyed the comforts of senior living without the hassles of a large house and yard.
Traveling was a frequent work necessity and family activity with many trips for the ABA, the IAI, and summer vacations. Then, later, traveling to visit family including the 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It’s surprising that Derl had time for all the community, charitable and church activities that he cared so much about including the Columbia County Traveling Library, the Millville Community Park Association, Camp Victory, Mill Green United Methodist Church, and RiverWoods Independent Resident’s Council. He will be sincerely missed by all of us on this planet but welcomed by his heavenly Father above.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, at the Mill Green United Methodist Church, 75 S. State St., Millville, with his Pastor Robert W. Strozyk officiating. The family invites friends to celebrate Derl’s life at a luncheon following the committal services.
Graveside committal services will immediately follow in the Millville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Derl’s name are suggested to: The Charlene and Derl Derr Skilled Nursing Care Training and Customer Service Fund, c/o: Asbury Foundation, RiverWoods, 90 Maplewood Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837 or Camp Victory, 58 Camp Victory Road, Millville, PA 17846.
