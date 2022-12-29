Derl W. Harvey Jr., 79, of Hellertown, and formerly of Bloomsburg, passed away on Wednesday evening, Dec. 28, 2022, at the home of his son in Bethlehem.
He was born on Sunday, March 7, 1943, in Rome, N.Y., a son of the late Derl Warren and Alberta Mae (Hummel) Harvey.
Derl graduated from Bloomsburg High School in 1961 and Millersville University in 1965, with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and History.
He faithfully served his country in the United States Coast Guard during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1971.
For over 28 years, Derl was employed by The Pennsylvania Department of Welfare as a caseworker until his retirement in 1999. Derl was a member of the former Rupert United Methodist Church. He was an avid walker, he enjoyed following the former Brooklyn Dodgers and Sandy Koufax. He loved to laugh, especially to the show Seinfeld. He enjoyed learning about American history, as well as reading John Grisham and Tom Clancy novels. He loved spending time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren most of all.
Survivors include his three sons; Joseph Robert Harvey and wife Kara of Bethlehem, Joshua Derl Harvey and wife Margaret of Emerald Isle, N.C., Jeremy James Harvey and wife Heather of Savannah, Georgia, six grandchildren; Zachary Joseph Harvey, Erica Jordan Harvey, Sean Ikeler Harvey, Joseph Joshua Harvey, Caroline Grace Harvey, Jack Nathaniel Harvey. Derl is also survived by his two beloved sisters, Penny Kemler and husband Lane, Nancy Brady and husband Robert, all of Bloomsburg.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Allen Funeral Home, Inc., 745 Market at Eighth Street, Bloomsburg.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. at the Allen Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Mark F. Reisinger, pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomsburg, officiating. Graveside committal services will immediately follow in New Rosemont Cemetery, Bloomsburg. The Allen Funeral Home, Inc., is honored to be serving the Harvey family.
Memorial contributions in Derl’s name are suggested to: The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive D, Woodbury, NY 11797, or The Tisch MS Research Center of New York, 521 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. Friends and family wishing to send a memorial gift, share a personal memory or offer condolences to the family, a Memorial Tribute Page in Derl’s honor and a Sympathy Store are available at www.Allen-FuneralHome.com.