The Associated Press
OTTAWA, Ontario — Casey DeSmith made 26 saves in outdueling former Penguins star and teammate Matt Murray, and Pittsburgh won its fifth straight road game with a 2-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.
Jeff Carter had the game-winning goal in the second period. Sidney Crosby blocked a late shot in close before assisting on Bryan Rust’s game-icing, empty-net goal in the waning seconds. The Penguins have won two straight and are 8-1-3 in their last 12.
Murray, who helped the Penguins win consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and ‘17 before being trade to Ottawa in 2020, made 42 saves in his first start against his former team. He missed a game against Pittsburgh earlier this season with an illness.
Carter gave the Penguins the lead at 7:25 of the second period.
Hurricanes 6, Bruins 0
BOSTON — Sebastian Aho scored twice, Frederik Andersen made 34 saves, and Carolina shut out short-handed Boston.
Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and two assists, Vincent Trocheck, Brett Pesce and Jordan Staal also scored, and Teuvo Teravainen had three assists to help Carolina complete a season sweep of Boston with another rout. The Hurricanes outscored the Bruins 10-1 in the first two games before capping the sweep with their second shutout of the Bruins in the three meetings.
Carolina, which led 1-0 after the first, blew it open with three more goals in the second.
Capitals 5, Canadiens 2
MONTREAL — Joe Snively had his first two-goal game in the NHL, and Washington defeated Montreal, spoiling the debut of Canadiens interim coach Martin St. Louis.
Connor McMicheal and Carl Hagelin added goals for Washington, and Tom Wilson added an empty-netter to help the Capitals (26-14-9) snap a two-game losing streak. Ilya Samsonov made 42 saves.
Cole Caufield broke a 17-game goalless drought, and Rem Pitlick added his ninth goal of the season for Montreal.
, which is winless in eight games. The Canadiens have lost six in a row in regulation (0-6-2) and have the NHL’s worst record at 8-31-7.