As a professional archivist, I am appalled and dismayed that anyone (no less the President of the United States) would consider flushing documents down a toilet.
Certain documents, especially critical government documents, are to be preserved and made accessible. They are to be honored for the role they play in running a democratic process.
Since this basic construct is not evident to certain politicians, I would like to remind them that there are other fundamentals that should not be flushed down a toilet (real or philosophical).
These include: Voting rights, basic social justice, the right to choose, the right to free and fair elections, the right to financial and job security, equal opportunities, a basic education, and the right to be free of political anarchy, among many others too numerous to list here.
Personally, and professionally, I hope that we as a nation stop flushing our democracy, it is too precious a commodity to destroy.
Jackie R. Esposito,
State College