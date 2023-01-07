The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J. — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday.
Jack Hughes scored twice to extending his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a collision knock a Ranger down in the Devils’ zone. He beat Igor Shesterkin with a wrist shot in ending the Rangers three-game winning streak.
Blue Jackets 4, Hurricanes 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Blue Jackets in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams.
Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games.
Sabres 6, Wild 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rasmus Dahlin had two goals and three assists, Victor Olofsson also scored twice — including the winner with 18.3 seconds left in overtime.
Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, who have won eight of their last nine. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had 39 saves. Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota, and Brandon Duhaime, Kirill Kaprizov and Marcus Foligno also scored. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 31 saves as the Wild snapped a three-game win streak.
Kraken 8, Senators 4
OTTAWA, Ontario — Jordan Eberle and Andre Burakovsky led the way with a goal and two assists each for the Kraken, who picked up their fourth consecutive win.
Seattle got goals from eight different players and 13 had at least one point. Justin Schultz, Matty Beniers, Vince Dunn and Daniel Sprong had a goal and an assist each. Jared McCann and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones made 19 saves for the Kraken. The Senators got three goals from Tim Stutzle and another from Brady Tkachuk.
Canadiens 5, Blues 4
MONTREAL — Joel Armia scored twice and the Montreal Canadiens snapped an embarrassing seven-game losing skid. Josh Anderson scored his 11th of the season to give Montreal the win in a final frame where five goals were scored. Kirby Dach and Cole Caufield also scored for Montreal. Alexey Toropchenko scored while Nikita Alexandrov netted his first NHL goal. Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich added goals.