The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Nico Hischier had two goals and two assists, Vitek Vanecek made 29 saves and the New Jersey Devils breezed past the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Saturday.
Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist for New Jersey. Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, while All-Star center Jack Hughes had two assists in his return from a lower-body injury as New Jersey improved to an NHL-best 21-4-3 on the road.
Evgeni Malkin scored twice for Pittsburgh to reach the 20-goal plateau. Dustin Tokarski stopped 38 shots but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Penguins lost for the third time in four games.
Less than 24 hours after squandering a pair of two-goal leads in a loss to the New York Islanders, the Penguins looked a step behind the younger, fresher Devils.
Malkin gave Pittsburgh an early jolt when the Russian star tapped in a pass from Rickard Rakell 3:33 into the first to give him 20 goals for the 14th time in his 17-year career, third most among active players behind Washington’s Alex Ovechkin (18) and longtime teammate Sidney Crosby (15).
Yet as has been the case most of an erratic season, the Penguins let the Devils back into the game almost immediately.
Avalanche 4, Blues 1
ST. LOUIS — Bowen Byram scored twice, and Mikko Rantanen scored his 200th NHL goal to help the Avalanche remain in third place in the Central Division.
Valeri Nichuskin also scored, and Justus Annunen stopped 19 shots in his season debut to give Colorado its third win in four games.
Sammy Blais scored for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington made 29 saves as the Blues snapped a three-game winning streak less than 24 hours after trading centers Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Predators 7, Panthers 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tommy Novak scored twice and Roman Josi had a goal and two assists to lead the Predators.
Ryan Johansen, Matt Duchene, Colton Sissons and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which had lost three of its last four.
Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves, and Ryan McDonagh matched a career high with three assists. Nick Cousins, Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart scored for Florida.
Bruins 6, Islanders 2
BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk scored two minutes into his first game in six weeks to lead the Bruins to a victory over the Islanders.
Trent Frederic had a pair of goals and Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots for Boston. Nick Foligno, Patrice Bergeron and Pavel Zacha also scored for the Bruins. They have won four of their last five games to amass 89 points and the NHL’s best record. Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves for the Islanders.
DeBrusk missed 17 games with hand and leg injuries after being hurt during the Jan. 2 Winter Classic.
Blue Jacks 4, Stars 1
DALLAS — Adam Boqvist broke a tie early in the third period and the last-place Blue Jackets beat the struggling Stars. The Western Conference-leading Stars lost for the seventh time in nine games. They had an early start on the second night of a back-to-back a night after losing 2-1 in a shootout at Minnesota.
Two Dallas goals were erased by Columbus challenges. Liam Foudy had the first regular-season goal of his career for the Blue Jackets. Ty Dellandrea scored for the Stars.