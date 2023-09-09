MIDDLEBURG — With time winding down quickly as he lined up to deliver a corner kick, Evan Devine simply wanted to put the ball somewhere in front of the goal cage.
If one of his Midd-West teammates happened to finish, great. If his service happened to fall in, that would be even better.
Well, the Mustangs freshman managed to serve up a dandy that was still in flight as it swerved toward the cage. Yet even though Danville goalkeeper Colin Sauers happened to take a swipe at the spinning restart, he couldn’t prevent the ball from finding the back of the net.
And since a mere 23 seconds remained, Devine’s score stood as the game-winner — and the first goal of his varsity career. Midd-West also was able to reclaim the regular-season tournament crown the Mustangs watched Danville claim some 12 months earlier.
Devine’s timely strike propelled Midd-West to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Danville in the championship game of the Mustangs’ boys’ soccer tournament Saturday at steamy Sports Boosters Park. Alex Trojan’s offensive rebound with 13:45 to play pulled Mark Ferster’s club even and gave Devine the chance to play the hero.
“I just hit it back post,” Devine said. “And hoped for the best.”
Josh Yamauchi, with help from Kole Harvey, staked the Ironmen to a 1-0 lead some 16 minutes into the opening half.
Yet even though Midd-West (3-1) trailed throughout, the Mustangs continued to attack and had Brian Dressler’s Ironmen on the backpedal. And when a Midd-West chance seemed destined to find the back of the net, one of Danville’s defenders or Sauers (13 saves) was able to keep the hosts off the scoreboard.
Sauers played extremely well, even making a kick save to deny Noah Romig on a second-half breakaway.
“He did,” Dressler commended. “He played really well (in the first game), too.”
Unfortunately for the Ironmen, Midd-West generated an opportunity — and conversion — that spoiled Sauers’ shutout bid.
Awarded a restart some 30 yards out, Romig uncorked a direct kick that Sauers was able to deflect to his left yet back into the fray. Sensing an opportunity, Trojan promptly nodded the ball home to pull the Mustangs into a 1-1 deadlock. And while Sauers tipped a dangerous header over the cage — Danville was awarded a goal kick instead of giving Midd-West a corner — regulation was ticking down quickly until Devine was standing over a ball at the right flag.
Moments later, his left-footed service was lifted toward the far post and, despite Sauers’ attempt to redirect the ball, it fell into the cage.
“I didn’t know if I scored it or somebody else did,” Devine admitted. “I knew it was in the goal. … Glad it went in.”
“Set pieces are dangerous,” Dressler said. “And that’s what happens.”
And while the game was essentially over, Devine’s finish enabled Midd-West to sidestep some missed scoring opportunities — including one that glanced off the right post. Eventually, the Mustangs found the back of the net twice — or just enough to emerge with a satisfying result.
“Yep,” Mark Ferster said. “Tuesday’s a new day.”
“It’s definitely a big win for the team,” Devine added.
Midd-West advanced to the championship by riding two Romig finishes — one in each half — to a 2-0 victory over Shenandoah Valley (2-6). Brandon Ferster assisted on both markers for the Mustangs.
In the other semifinal-round scrap, Danville turned back Benton 3-1 behind a pair of Yamauchi goals. Nick Hand also connected for the Ironmen, who snapped a 1-1 deadlock after the break on the first of Yamauchi’s scores. Sauers made 10 saves to preserve the win over the Tigers (3-2).
Romig was tagged Midd-West’s player of the day, while Yamauchi received the same honor for Danville.
SEMIFINALS
Midd-West 2, Shenandoah Valley 0
First half
MW-Noah Romig (Brandon Ferster), 5:20
Second half
MW-Romig (Ferster), 55:30.
Shots: MW 8-1. Corner kicks: MW 6-0. Goalkeepers: Shenandoah Valley (Gordon Slater-6 saves); Midd-West (Cole Keister-1).
Danville 3, Benton 1
Scoring: D-Nick Hand (Matt Wojdak); D-Josh Yamauchi (Daniel Hartzell); D-Yamauchi (Gage Hayes).
Shots: B 11-10. Corner kicks: 2-2. Goalkeepers: Danville (Colin Sauers-10 saves).
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Midd-West 2, Danville 1
First half
D-Josh Yamauchi (Kole Harvey), 15:46
Second half
MW-Alex Trojan (Noah Romig), 66:15; MW-Evan Devine (ua), 79:37.
Shots: MW 16-1. Corner kicks: MW 11-2. Goalkeepers: Danville (Colin Sauers-13 saves); Midd-West (Cole Keister-0 saves).
THIRD-PLACE GAME
Benton 11, Shenandoah Valley 0