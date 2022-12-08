DeVonna Mae Haines, 88, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 11:23 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.
She was born Feb. 8, 1934, in Gregg Township, a daughter of the late Albert and Dora (Bower) Troester. On Feb. 8, 1954, she married Glenn M. Haines, who preceded her in death Sept. 18, 2003.
DeVonna was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church, Lewisburg.
She was employed at Sones Department Store, Vicksburg, Ben Franklin, Mifflinburg, and Walmart, Lewisburg.
DeVonna was a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
She enjoyed crocheting, cross-stitching, coloring, and spending time with her family.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Paul and Brenda Haines of Mifflinburg, and Glenn and Glenda Haines of Texas; one sister, Lois Diehl of Lewisburg; three grandchildren, Rebecca Haines of Texas, Paul Jr. and his wife Angela Haines of Mifflinburg, and Brandon and his wife Heather Haines of Lewisburg; and seven great-grandchildren, Sean, Hakeem, Justice, Kaedyn, Aryanna, Paxton, and Brayden.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Armin and Freeman.
Family and friends are welcome from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 2 with Rev. John Yost officiating.
Burial will be in the Dreisbach Cemetery, Lewisburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.