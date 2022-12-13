SELINSGROVE — Dauntless Hook & Ladder Ambulance League is certified to offer a new level of care.
Seven Mountains EMS Council issued the license last month allowing DH&L Ambulance to provide Intermediate Life Support, in addition to the basic and advanced life support services currently being provided, said Katie Rice, one of the company’s shift lieutenants.
Basic life support is used to stabilize a patient; intermediate life support requires more skills and advanced life support provides even higher professional techniques.
The ambulance service primarily serves Selinsgrove borough and Penn Township and has four trucks in its fleet, Rice said.
— MARCIA MOORE