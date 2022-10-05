Dian Bauman, 74, of Sunbury, died Monday Oct. 3, 2022.
She was born Nov. 10, 1947, the daughter of the late Luella and Paul Leister. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol and Judi.
Dian was a devoted mother and grandmother. Nothing was more important than her family. She was one of the most selfless people you would ever meet.
Dian leaves behind her companion, Ralph Fegley of Coal Township; and her two daughters, Stacy Trego and her companion Frank Kurrell, and Jennifer Scholl and her companion Robert Fitzwater of Sunbury; seven grandchildren, Jeremy Bauman, his companion Megan and their children Carson, Aubrey, Trason, and Chandler of Northumberland, Chettie Trego and his companion Alicia of Shamokin, Brittany Bauman, Shawn Lamberson and their children Kohin, Kygan, Gaige, and Peighton of Sunbury, Brent, Kolton, Shelbie, and Camden Scholl of Paxinos and their father Calvin Scholl
Private services will be conducted Tuesday.
Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.