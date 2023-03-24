Diana L. Sanders, 72, of Sunbury, died peacefully Friday, March 24, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 18, 1950, a daughter of Robert Musser and the late Rosalie Reigel.
Diana was a 1968 graduate of Selinsgrove High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family and dogs at her cabin as well as many trips to Duck, N.C. She was an avid crafter and collector of vintage treasures.
Diana was married to the late Ronald W. Sanders. They celebrated 48 years of marriage until his death in 2019.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Jean Sanders of Lenox, Mass.; one daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Jeremy Wolf of Port Trevorton; two sisters, Jody Attig and Crystal Reigel, both of Selinsgrove; a brother-in-law and his wife, Richard and Carol Sanders of Sunbury; three grandchildren, Luke Wolf of Port Trevorton, Christopher Sanders and Jessica Zamboni, both of Lenox, Mass.; nieces and nephews, Albert Snyder IV, Kaitlyn Attig, Sean Sanders, Nicole Sanders, Michael Fox, and Brian Fox.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother, Rosalie Reigel; her stepfather, Truman Reigel; and her brother-in-law, Robert Attig.
A gathering for remembrance and merriment will be announced at a later time.
One of Diana’s fondest memories was attending Woodstock with her husband.
In lieu of flowers please download a song that reminds you of Diny, crank it up and think of her. If you can’t think of one, please choose one of the following from this poem that reflects her life so well.
I’ve seen fire and I’ve seen rain.
I’ve been through the desert on a horse with no name.
I’ve gone to Kansas City, I sang in the sunshine.
I’ve been on the road again, with Georgia on my mind.
Like a rolling stone, I’ve given peace a chance.
I’ve put a camel to bed and danced the last dance.
Mr. Tambourine man played a song for me,
I’ve whispered words of wisdom, let it be.
I’ve fallen into a burning ring of fire and walked the line,
I’ve been everywhere, I’ve been so lonesome I could cry,
I’ve driven my Chevy to the levee when the levee was dry.
I’ve been to Itchy coo Park in a yellow submarine.
I’ve made the scene in a time machine.
I’ve done the Hokey Pokey and turned myself around.
I’ve welcomed baby back to the poor side of town.
I’ve followed the tracks of my tears down a long and winding road.
I’ve kept on searching for a heart of gold.
I’ve sought shelter from the storm, I’ve sat on the dock of the bay.
I’ve rocked around the clock, on a sunshiny day.
I’ve knocked on Heaven’s door, while blowing in the wind.
Joy to the world, those were the days my friend
And every day I had Carolina on my mind.
Lay lady lay, in crimson and clover.
It’s been a hard day’s night, the party’s over, Hallelujah!
