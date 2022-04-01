Diane C. Christine, 80, of Sunbury, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Diane was born Jan. 29, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Anton and Harriet (Winkowski) Derbin.
She was a graduate of Grand Valley High School in Orwell, Ohio. In October 1960 she was married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Orwell to Carl Christine who preceded her in death in July 1971.
Diane was a member of Saint Monica Catholic Church in Sunbury and worked for Boscovs' customer service department for over 30 years.
Surviving are four children and their spouses, Pamela Pike and Bernard, Lance Christine and Gloria, Gregory Christine and Leigh, Jennifer Ulrich and Rick; grandchildren, Brock Christine, Graceann Blank, Jordan Christine, Matthew Pike and Olivia Christine; great-grandchildren, Theodore and Emmett Blank, and Trace Christine; and one brother, Dennis Derbin.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Derbin; and her sister, Elaine Musser.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated March 30 at St. Monica Catholic Church, with the Rev. Fred Wangwe, AJ officiating. Visitation was held in the church prior to the service.
Interment was in Fairview Cemetery-Verdilla, Selinsgrove.
Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury, was in charge of arrangements.