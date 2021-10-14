Diane C. Sholly, 70, of Gameland Road, Beavertown, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.
She was born Oct. 14, 1950, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Charles and Virginia (Nacinovich) Marciniak. Her husband, Richard W. Sholly, survives.
Diane was a graduate of Shamokin High School and also a graduate of the Geisinger Nursing Program where she earned her LPN.
She worked previously in Pennsylvania at Mountain View Manor, Penn Lutheran Village, Lewistown Hospital, Evangelical Community Hospital and in Maryland at North Arundel Hospital.
In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, baking and experimenting with new recipes, gardening and she also practiced Reiki and Reflexology. Diane never met a kitten or puppy she wasn’t ready to bring home.
Surviving in addition to her husband are son, Mark of Mechanicsburg; one brother, Ned, and two sisters, Suzette Grimmer and Toni Amato, all of Shamokin; many nieces and nephews; aunts, Anne and Jeanette; and uncle, John.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Charles.
Diane will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Her family extends heartfelt gratitude to all who provided care for Diane including the Geisinger System team, Dr. Garman, 65 Forward, Geisinger/Lewistown Hospice, Nottingham Village, Ohesson Manor, and Lewistown Home Health.
Contributions in Diane’s memory may be made to SPCA or a favorite charity.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.