Diane Christine, 80, of Sunbury, passed away peacefully among family March 18, 2022.
She was predeceased by her husband, Carl Christine in 1971; her parents, Harriet and Anton Derbin; her brother, Ronald Derbin; and her sister, Elaine Musser. She is survived by her children, Pamela Pike (Bernard), Lance Christine (Gloria), Gregory Christine (Leigh), and Jennifer Ulrich (Rick); five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a brother, Dennis Derbin.
Diane graduated from Grand Valley High School, Orwell, Ohio in 1960 and later that year married her high school sweetheart, Carl.
Diane was a parishioner of St. Monica Church for over 50 years and was a Boscov's Customer Service employee for over 30 years. She put her family first but enjoyed a good book, gardening, cheering on the Nittany Lions and Steelers, and especially cooking and baking. Her pies were a specialty and for several years before her retirement she made the pies for The Chestnut Street Deli, owned by Leigh and Gregory. She was a good listener and a confidante of many of the young people in her life as well as a true and loyal friend to her contemporaries.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fred Wangwe, AJ at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at St. Monica Catholic Church with visitation preceding from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in the church.
Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery-Verdilla, Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org.
Arrangements are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.