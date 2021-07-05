Diane Elaine Hannity, 58, of Port Trevorton, peacefully entered eternal life on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born August 17, 1962, in Sunbury, a daughter to the late Charles and Mary Scholl.
Diane had a heart of gold and would always offer a helping hand. She loved to be with her family. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She never missed a chance to say “love ya.” Diane loved to shop, casino trips and loved to collect elephants. She was one of the best mothers, grandmothers, sisters, aunts and cousins you could ever have.
Diane leaves her memories to be cherished by her daughters: Amanda (John Riddle) Beaver, Joan Hannity and Angela Stewart. Her sons: Barry and Blaine Beaver and Lawrence Hannity Jr. Her grandchildren: Rebeka, Johnny, Hayden and Skylar Riddle; Tabitha, Tyler, Caden, Barry Jr, Charlie, Kyra and Benjamin Beaver; and Taylor and Emily Stewart. She was excited to be welcoming her first great-grandchild in October. Her siblings: Anna (George) Willis, Brenda (Sobhi) Shahin, Nancy (Gerald) Bickhart, Lisa (Frank) Reichner, Janice (David) Beaver, and Larry Scholl.
She is predeceased by her parents, her son, Brian Scholl; her granddaughter, Julie Riddle; and her siblings, Charles, Patty, Jamie and David Scholl.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, July 8, from 4-5 p.m. at V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral service at 5 with Pastor Mark Gittens officiating.
Fly high Diane. You will forever be in our hearts.