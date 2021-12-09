Diane M. Roth, 74, of Herndon, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Jan. 1, 1947, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Authur and Loella (Welker) Radel. Diane was married on April 10, 1971, to James A. Roth who preceded her in death on June 10, 2019.
She was a 1966 graduate of Mahanoy Joint High School. She worked at the former Dalmatia Blouse Factory. She was a member of Zion Church, Herndon and Lower Northumberland Senior Action Center.
She is survived by one son, James Roth of Herndon; one daughter, Pamela McHale and husband James of Sunbury; two grandchildren, Andrew and David McHale; and two sisters, Marian Landis of Millersburg and Carol Zerby of Virginia Beach, Va.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Zion Church, Herndon, with the Rev. Jane Compton officiating.
Burial will be in Herndon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Diane’s memory to Zion Church, P.O. Box 384, 155 S. Main St., Herndon, PA 17830.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is in charge of arrangements.