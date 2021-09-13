Diane Madelyn Sampsell, 74, of New Columbia, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Sept. 19, 1946, in Ashland, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Ralph Wells and Madelyn (Tannler) Smith.
Diane was a 1965 graduate of Lewisburg High School.
She enjoyed watching older T.V. shows and listening to the radio, especially Christian music.
Surviving are one son, Dana Sampsell and his partner Michael Atkins, of Groveland, Florida; one brother, James Smith and his wife Janet, of Selinsgrove; one nephew, Jeff Smith, of Winfield; two nieces, Janine Keister, of Harrisburg, and Joelle McEvoy, of Selinsgrove; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
Friends will be received from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg, where a memorial service begins at 6 p.m.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Winfield Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.