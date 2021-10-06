Diann L. Earhart, 77, formerly of Milton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born June 7, 1944, in Watsontown, she was a daughter of the late H. LaRue and Erma (Wertman) Moser. On July 10, 1971, she married John E. “Butch” Earhart and they celebrated 39 years of marriage until his passing on Oct. 13, 2010.
Diann was a graduate of Warrior Run High School and attended beautician school. She was a member of the Watsontown Chapter No. 282 Order of the Eastern Star, and a former member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Watsontown.
She enjoyed crafts and most of all cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her son, Dennis L. Botts, of Sunbury; two daughters, Lynnette J. Ackley, of Milton, and Tina Warns, of Lewisburg; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death besides her husband and parents, were her son, Randy Botts; and sister, Doris Mae Moser.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown, with the Rev. James Bond officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com