Dianne L. Wilson, 75, of Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born April 4, 1946, in Shamokin, the daughter of the late Chester H. Fabian and Viola (Fabian) Furr. She married Robert Wilson on May 20, 1988, who preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 2016.
Dianne graduated from Sunbury High School in 1965.
She is survived by her pride and joy, grandson Coty Kissinger and his wife Lyndon L.; two sons, Coleston W. and Koda J. Kissinger; two sisters, Karen Kline and husband Albert and Carol Verano and husband Barry; and two brothers, Gary Furr and Tim Furr, all of Sunbury.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Wayne Kissinger; and two brothers, Chester H. Fabian Jr. and Robert H. Fabian.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held at a later date to be determined.
Donations can be made in Dianne’s name to the SPCA of Danville or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.