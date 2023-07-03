LEWISBURG — The Diaper Bag Drive honoring the memory of Stacy Goodling was a huge success. The drive ran from mid-March through mid-June. Donations were collected throughout the region, and some donations were shipped from as far away as Florida and Montana. Included in the donations were 55 diaper bags, many of which were individually filled with baby supplies. Other donations received included more than 300 onesies, more than 4,000 diapers, and 150 packs of baby wipes. A large assortment of laundry detergents, baby wash, lotions, bath towels, washcloths, creams and miscellaneous baby supplies were also received.
Donations were presented to the local pregnancy care centers to honor Stacy’s birthday later in the month. Heartbeat Community Services in Millerstown, Crossroads Pregnancy Center with five center locations including Mifflintown and Lewistown, and Expectations Women’s Center with locations in Lewisburg and Williamsport were the recipients of the donations.
“This drive far exceeded our expectations. To witness firsthand the donations pouring in from friends, family and strangers who wanted to join in the cause to support this much needed resource in our communities and to honor Stacy’s memory was such a blessing to our family.”
The centers were so appreciative of these donations, especially this time of year when donations tend to drop off a bit.”