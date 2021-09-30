Dick E. Shuck, 82, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at his home.
Born March 27, 1939, in Montandon, he was the son of the late Harold and Edith (Wilson) Shuck. On May 15, 1982, he married the former Debra F. Middlesworth and together they have celebrated 39 years of marriage.
Dick worked for H. Warshaw, retiring in 2001 after 24 years of service. He loved the beach, NASCAR racing and Penn State Football. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and his dogs.
In addition to his wife, Debra, he is survived by his two daughters, Billie Jo Hoey, of Watsontown, and Autumn Auman and her husband Matt, of Northumberland; one granddaughter, McKailah Shuck; three children from a previous marriage, Scott (Kim) Shuck, of New Columbia, Tammy (Dave) Gundrum, of Milton, and Deb (Jeananne Guisewhite) Shuck, of Milton; and two brothers, Lee Shuck of West Milton, and Paul Shuck, of West Virginia.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Dunkle.
Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
