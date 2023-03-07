From Staff Reports
March is National Nutrition Month and The GIANT Company team of dietitians is ready with fun and informative ideas to help make real-life wellbeing easier.
For nutrition inspiration all month long, join The GIANT Company for free, live classes via Zoom for families and chefs of all ages this March.
“Finding balance when you’re busy can be a real challenge, but every day offers up opportunities to eat together, which is why our team of dietitians is here to provide some inspiration,” said Holly Doan, RD, LDN, dietitian with The GIANT Company. “National Nutrition Month is a great time to reset with easy and quick ideas to help brighten up your plates and bring more good to your family’s table.”
Here’s a peek of The GIANT Company’s dietitian classes to check out this March:
Produce Spotlight: Join the dietitians every Monday at 12 p.m. to explore how frozen fruits and vegetables add ease, convenience, and nutrition to your meals. March is also Frozen Food Month and the dietitians will highlight ways you can bring delicious and inspiring dishes to life for both dinner and dessert.
Wellbeing Workshops: On Mondays at 7 p.m., the dietitians dive into ways to improve one’s overall wellbeing whether it is improving your physical wellbeing and gut health or your financial wellbeing with tips to stretch your budget.
Table Talk: Join The GIANT Company dietitians on Wednesdays at 12 p.m. for an interactive discussion on the benefits and importance of incorporating whole grains into a healthy diet. Also, learn some unique ways to add whole grains into your meals.
Family Meals at 5: The GIANT Company dietitians are here to help you build easy, quick, and balanced meals in under 30 minutes every Tuesday at 5 p.m. This March, they are highlighting The GIANT Company’s Nature’s Promise line of products and turning meat, seafood and produce into delicious meals.
Easter Dinner on a Dime: With the ham as your centerpiece, the dietitians help round out the entire meal with sides that won’t break the budget. Join the free class on Tuesdays at 12 p.m. to bring your entire holiday meal to life.
Also on tap is a special night of St. Patrick’s Day fun as the dietitians explore festive food and beer pairings on March 16 at 7 p.m. and help prep you for the next day’s festivities.
Visit The GIANT Company dietitian websites at giantfoodstores.com/wellness or martinsfoods.com/wellness for recipe inspiration and resources. There is also a link to pre-register for all virtual classes, including a complete listing of classes and ingredients needed for each class. In addition, customers can earn 50 CHOICE Rewards points when they register, provide their card number, state, and attend the entire class