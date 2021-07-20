SELINSGROVE — Danny Dietrich wired the field Tuesday night to win the 75th anniversary 410 sprint car race at Selinsgrove Speedway, and the $5,075 first-place prize.
“It’s amazing that a track has been around for 75 years, and it's great to win this one,” Dietrich said.
Since July, Dietrich has won the Pennsylvania Speedweek title and finished second at the Kings Royal, in addition to Tuesday's big win.
“It’s been really rugged on my guys,” Dietrich said, “but this thing has been really flying.”
Jeff Rine won the late model race.
Dietrich shot from the pole to the lead of the sprint car feature followed by TJ Stutts, Steve Buckwalter, Blane Heimbach and Dylan Cisney.
Freddie Rahmer was soon on the move taking over fifth from a fading Cisney. By lap 11, Heimbach blasted around Stutts and took off after Dietrich.
Heimbach was never able to close in on the Dietrich, who beat him to the checkered flag by 3.1 seconds.
“I was biding my time," Dietrich said. ”We only put on two tires all night so i wanted to make sure i had them under me, and we didn’t lose on a late restart. I saw TJ’s nose in traffic, and that’s when I started knocking down the walls.”
Sprint car heats were won by Dietrich, Rahmer and Buckwalter.
With two laps to go in the late model race, Rine moved to the outside and passed for the lead and the win off turn four.
“This is awesome," Rine said. "I wanted to win this one so bad, even more than the the World of Outlaw win I had here. My dad has been bringing me here since I was five, and this is home.”
Jim Bernheisel blasted to the lead of the Late Model feature followed by Gene Knaub, Dan Stone, Rine and DeShawn Gingerich.
The battle for second between Knaub, Stone and Rine allowed Bernheisel to open a lead when the caution flew on lap 11.
On the restart, Stone went to the high side and took over second before Yoder and Rine split Knaub down the backstretch.
Knaub regained second, staying on the rail when Stone slowed on the track and retired to the infield.
As Rine tested Knaub, for second Rick Eckert moved into the picture in fourth. Rine finally took second on lap 17 and quickly tracked down the leader.
"I kept rolling the bottom because I didn’t want to show him the high side too early," Rine said.
Selinsgrove Speedway
Tuesday
410 Sprint Cars – 22 Entries
25-Lap A-Main: 1) 48 Danny Dietrich 2) 12 Blane Heimbach 3) 51 Freddie Rahmer 4) 11 TJ Stutts 5) 17B Steve Buckwalter 6) 23 Pat Cannon 7) 39M Anthony Macri 8) 5 Dylan Cisney 9) 39 Chase Dietz 10) 27 Devon Borden 11) 35 Jason Shultz 12) 20 Mark Smith 13) 99M Kyle Moody 14) 1W Aaron Bollinger 15) 49H Bradley Howard 16) 33W Mike Walter 17) 24 Dustin Baney 18) 24 17W Jason Wagner 19) 19W Colby Womer 20) 22 Tanner Brown 21) 44 Dylan Norris 22) 21 Matt Campbell
Heat Winners: Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, Steve Buckwalter
Timed Warm-Ups: 1) 23 Pat Cannon 16.577 2) 5 Dylan Cisney 16.690 3) 11 TJ Stutts 16.762 4) 39 Chase Dietz 16.826 5) 39M Anthony Macri 16.827 6) 27 Devon Borden 16.861 7) 48 Danny Dietrich 16.891 8) 51 Freddie Rahmer 16.916 9) 35 Jason Shultz 16.926 10) 1W Aaron Bollinger 16.936 11) 21 Matt Campbell 16.949 12) 17B Steve Buckwalter 16.972 13) 44 Dylan Norris 17.002 14) 12 Blane Heimbach 17.086 15) 20 Mark Smith 17.146 16) 99M Kyle Moody 17.153 17) 49H Bradley Howard 17.553 18) 24 Dustin Baney 17.574 19) 19W Colby Womer 17.747 20) 33W Mike Walter 18.035 21) 22 Tanner Brown 18.238 22) 17W Jason Wagner 19.633
Late Models – 26 Entries
25-Lap A-Main: 1) 2J Jeff Rine 2) 171 Jim Bernheisel 3) 1 Gene Knaub 4) 0 Rick Eckert 5) 24 Dylan Yoder 6) 22 Brett Schadel 7) 33K Kyle Knapp 8) 27 Jim Yoder 9) 76 Andy Haus 10) 74 Randy Christine 11) 9 Hayes Mattern 12) 0G Deshawn Gingerich 13) 06 Mike Lupfer 14) 32 Shaun Jones 15) 22C Casey Steinhoff 16) 92 Shaun Lawton 17) 63 Nathan Long 18) 92G Frank Gordon 19) 93 Pancho Lawler 20) 98 Randy Croop 21) 2 Dan Stone 22) F1 Coleby Frye 23) 11 Jason Schmidt 24) 17A Scott Dunham Jr. 25) 2Y Andrew Yoder 26) 22S Gregg Satterlee
Heat Winners: Jim Satterlee, Kyle Knapp, Dan Stone
Timed Warm-Ups: 1) 22S Gregg Satterlee 19.169 2) 2J Jeff Rine 19.235 3) 22 Brett Schadel 19.491 4) 171 Jim Bernheisel 19.496 5) 24 Dylan Yoder 19.646 6) 0 Rick Eckert 19.652 7) 06 Mike Lupfer 19.719 8) 33K Kyle Knapp 19.724 9) 32 Shaun Jones 19.875 10) 2Y Andrew Yoder 19.907 11) F1 Coleby Frye 19.952 12) 2 Dan Stone 19.970 13) 1 Gene Knaub 19.983 14) 27 Jim Yoder 20.043 15) 74 Randy Christine 20.047 16) 1H Pancho Lawler 20.061 17) 76 Andy Haus 20.232 18) 11 Jason Schmidt 20.286 19) 22 Casey Steinhoff 20.446 20) 9 Hayes Mattern 20.576 21) 63 Nathan Long 20.582 22) 0G Deshawn Gingerich 20.632 23) 92 Shaun Lawton 20.773 24) 98 Randy Croop 21.022 25) 92G Frank Gordon 21.105 26) 17A Scott Dunham Jr. 22.584