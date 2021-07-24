SELINSGROVE — Chase Dietz followed up a top-10 finish on Tuesday by wiring the field in the Summer Championship for Sprint Cars at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday night.
Jim Yoder won the late model feature, just nipping his son at the finish line.
Brad Mitch earned his first roadrunners race in a few years.
Dietz swept around the outside to take the sprint car lead after a nearly disastrous start when a front-running car slowed in front of the charging field.
Dietz led pole sitter Bradley Howard, Pat Cannon, Mark Smith and Mike Wagner.
By the halfway mark, Dietz had grabbed a four-second lead. On lap 17, Smith moved to second and Cannon third.
Steve Buckwalter slammed the third turn wall on lap 21 to bring out the first caution of the race. Buckwalter was not injured.
The caution put Smith on Dietz’s nerf bar, and the crowd was looking for Smith to dive low as he so often has done, but Dietz easily pulled away from Smith on the restart and won by 4.5 seconds. Cannon, Blane Heimbach and Ryan Taylor rounded out the top five.
“I knew if I got a good start and held it up high I’d be all right,” Dietz said. "I drew a good number and starting position is everything, but it wasn’t easy. There wasn’t a whole lot of space between the right rear and the fence.
“We went to Knoxville and then Speedweek and had a rough patch, but we got every thing back together.”
The win was Dietz’s first at the speedway, but his father, Tim, and crew chief, Kevin Frey, each won three races driving for Bob Weikert.
As Jim and Dylan Yoder raced side by side for second, Hayes Mattern stretched his lead.
A lap seven caution slowed the field with Jim Yoder taking advantage of the restart by passing for the lead off of turn four. Two laps later, Dylan Yoder was in second, chasing his dad.
In the middle part of the race, Jim Yoder extended his lead, but in the final lap Dylan Yoder pulled even. Jim Yoder won the final drag race off the fourth turn winning by .147 seconds over his son.
“This is Dylan’s favorite car, and I kicked his butt," an excited Jim Yoder said. “It’s a 2016, and they don’t build them this good anymore.
“I got loose with two to go and hit that hole, and that’s when I heard (Dylan). I knew if I could hold it straight, he wouldn’t be able to get by me.”
The win was the veteran’s 14th at the track.
Mitch took the lead from Nate Romig on the fifth lap in the roadrunner race, and held on for the win.
Selinsgrove Speedway
Saturday
410 Sprint Cars -23 Entries
25-Lap A-Main: 1) 39 Chase Dietz 2) 20S Mark Smith 3) 12 Blane Heimbach 4) 23 Pat Cannon 5) 20 Ryan Taylor 6) 49H Bradley Howard 7) 35 Jason Shultz 8) 1 Logan Wagner 9) 55 Mike Wagner 10) 19 Curt Stroup 11) 45 Jeff Halligan 12) 8 Billy Dietrich 13) 19W Colby Womer 14) 9 Ryan Linder 15) 4 Dwight Leppo 16) 33E Riley Emig 17) 2C Cory Thorton 18) 17B Steve Buckwalter 19) 24B Dustin Baney 20) 14T Tyler Walton 21) 22 Tanner Brown 22) 17 Jason Wagner 23) Michael Walter
Heat Winners: Mike Wagner, Chase Dietz, Jason Shultz
Late Models – 23 Entries
25-Lap A-Main: 1) 27 Jim Yoder 2) 24 Dylan Yoder 3) 2 Dan Stone 4) 0 Rick Eckert 5) 2Y Andew Yoder 6) 2J Jeff Rine 7) 1 Gene Knaub 8) 22 Brett Schadel 9) 33K Kyle Knapp 10) 76 Andy Haus 11) 171 Jim Bernheisel 12) 06 Mike Lupfer 13) 15 Scott Flickiger 14) 7H Meade Hahn 15) 22C Casey Steinhoff 16) 32 Shaun Jones 17) 9 Hayes Mattern 18) 74 Randy Christine 19) 11 Jason Schmidt 20) 11B Kirk Baker 21) 63 Nathan Long 22) 59 Chad Julius 23) 17A Scott Dunham Jr.
Heat Winners: Jeff Rine, Scott Flickinger, Rick Eckert
Roadrunners – 17 Entries
20-Lap A-Main: 1) 10M Brad Mitch 2) 25 Nate Romig 3) 2 Adam Campbell 4) 1 Smith Cope 5) 992 Terry Kramer 6) 33 Curtis Lawton 7) 7 Jake Jones 8) 11 Keith Bissinger 9) 60 Jimmy Kessler 10) 60K Keegan Strawser 11) 37 Ed Besancon 12) 75 Daren Rice 13) 14 Pete Leister 14) 28 Miranda Minium 15) 81 Tom Beers 16) 75X Kevin Dodson 17) 12 Tom Underwood 1) 12K Corey Kepner
Heat Winners: Jake Jones, Adam Campbell