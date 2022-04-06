MIFFLINBURG — DIG Furniture Bank received a grant for $1,000 to purchase new mattresses, box springs, bed frames, and pillows for eligible Selinsgrove area families from the Community Giving Foundation: Selinsgrove.
DIG helps families living with low income avoid the high costs behind furnishing a home. Gently used furniture and household items that would otherwise be thrown away or sold for profit are redirected as donations to provide critical in-kind support for families, saving them thousands of dollars in unnecessary expense.
While DIG largely relies on donations to furnish local families’ homes, the risk of passing down used mattresses and bedding is significant. DIG’s Good Night’s Sleep Fund was established to raise donated dollars for the purchase of new, clean, and safe bedding to promote better sleep for DIG clients.
“Making sure our clients get good sleep is a top priority for DIG,” commented Emily Gorski, founder. “Passing down used mattresses would put our clients at risk of consequences that could cost them hundreds of unbudgeted dollars, such as bed bug fumigation. Until we’re set up to properly spray mattresses for proper handoff, gifts like this are the cornerstone to DIG providing this crucial household item. This funding from the Community Giving Foundation: Selinsgrove will directly translate to a stronger Selinsgrove community.”
To learn more about DIG Furniture Bank and how to donate, volunteer, or support the agency another way, contact Emily Gorski at emily@digfb.org or 570-658-9880. DIG is on social media at www.facebook.com/digfurniturebank and www.instagram.com/digfurniturebank. The agency’s website is www.digfb.org.