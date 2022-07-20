Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I’m constantly busy with sports year-round, so it seems like we’re always eating snacks in a rush.
It’s nice having a reliable snack that’s nutritious and delicious that you can take on the go. You could easily make this recipe your own by switching out the peanut butter for any nut butter, however we chose to use crunchy peanut butter.
You could add dried fruits like craisins, raisins, or even chopped prunes or dates. Another yummy alternative could be adding nuts like almonds, cashews, walnuts, etc.
This would actually taste delicious as a spread on toast as well. Throughout the school year I enjoy toast with peanut butter and sliced bananas on top, but this dip might overtake that this year.
As I mentioned earlier, I’m pretty busy with sports, however this would be a perfect recipe for college students as well because it’s cheap and easy to make in a dorm room.
The possibilities are endless with this recipe and I can’t wait to try out different things.
Vanessa: I eat an apple just about every day. It’s super healthy, but sometimes gets repetitive.
This granola apple dip is perfect to add a few layers of texture and flavor to the classic fruit. Like Kaitlyn mentioned, there are multiple ways that it can be personalized to your preferences.
We used simple oats and honey granola, but for busy mornings or mid-afternoon snacks that will need an energy burst, I would be more apt to utilize a protein granola or add a scoop of protein powder to the ingredients.
You could probably use plain oats, but the granola gives it an extra crunch. You can add as much or as little of the ingredients to achieve the desired texture for the dip. Instead of honey, you could elect to use maple syrup or even caramel. The key ingredient in this step is something on the sweeter side.
The chocolate chips are both decorative and a pop of flavor to the dip. This is a great grab-and-go snack.
If slicing the apples as needed isn’t a convenient option, slice them the night before and soak them in lemon-flavored soda or place in a sealed bag with the air pressed out. Oxidation (or browning) of the apples occurs when they are exposed to air. So placing them in a bag without it slows the process.
Remember this recipe when back to school comes around. Buy a few dip containers and you’ll be able to prepare this ahead for lunches or an after-school snack.
You may also want to add a scoop of the dip to Greek yogurt to either eat plain or eat as a dip. You really can’t go wrong with any of these options.
GRANOLA APPLE DIP
4 tbsp. granola
3 tbsp. peanut butter
1 tbsp. honey
1 tbsp. chocolate chips
Add all the ingredients to a small bowl and mix well until desired texture is achieved. Refrigerate.