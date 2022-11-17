SELINSGROVE — Snyder County Commissioners and Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) announce that Dave Royer, Director of Veterans Affairs for Snyder County, has received full accreditation from the US Department of Veterans Affairs.
Royer, a resident of Beaver Springs, joined CAA in early August, succeeding Tony Korzenaski, who retired from the position in March.
As a fully accredited Director of Veterans Affairs, Royer may counsel and assist military veterans, their dependents, and their survivors in applying for and receiving VA benefits, health coverage and compensation. He administers the Veterans Trust Fund Grant for both Snyder and Union counties, assisting low-income veterans and their families on their paths to self-sufficiency and, through county programs, may also assist families in final arrangements and expenses for veterans and their spouses.
New Directors of Veterans Affairs are given up to one year to complete the accreditation training and certification program. Royer chose to accelerate the timeline and completed it in less than three months.
According to Royer, there is no “typical” veteran inquiry or issue. “I recently received a request from the family of a deceased World War II veteran for his pertinent legal records, and I was able to get that ball rolling for them,” he said recently. Providing this sort of peace of mind makes all the effort worthwhile, in Royer’s mind.
Royer’s office is located in CAA’s suite within the Snyder County East Building at 713 Bridge St., Selinsgrove, with office hours Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are encouraged as the demand for veterans’ services is high, with the Snyder County VA office averaging 30 non-repeat client visits per month.
The mission of Union-Snyder Community Action Agency is to reduce poverty in Union and Snyder counties through self-sufficiency initiatives for families and individuals in collaboration with community partners.
To learn more about CAA’s services, call 570-374-0181 or email info@union-snydercaa.org. Follow CAA on social media, www.facebook.com/unionsnydercaa, and on its website, www.union-snydercaa.org.