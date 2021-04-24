SUNBURY — Shikellamy school directors are hoping two high school students get chosen to design a pair of Vans shoes.
In the Vans Custom Culture Contest, Shikellamy Senior Amelia Wernett, 18, and sophomore Benjamin Gross, 16, both of Sunbury, are in the top 250 students across the country chosen by Vans for their shoe designs.
The art department could potentially win $50,000 if the students win the contest.
“These students need to be recognized for what they have done,” school board President Wendy Wiest said during a school board meeting Thursday. “This is great and the shoes look awesome.”
Art teacher Jennifer Shay led the project and High School Principal Marc Freeman said he was proud of the students and teacher.
“We are very proud of the students,” he told the board. “We now hope they win it all.”
According to the Vans website, the top 50 will be announced on April 26 with the public vote to begin that day and end on May 7. The top 5 winners will be announced beginning on May 17, through May 21, when the grand prize will be awarded. The top school will receive the $50,000 while the remaining four will receive $15,000 for the school’s art department.