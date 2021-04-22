SUNBURY — Shikellamy school directors must vote on some sort of property tax increase for the 2021-2022 school year, but directors want to avoid a potential 4 mill tax hike.
“I don’t even want to hear that number anymore,” Director Wendy Wiest told business manager Brian Manning during a Shikellamy School District work session Thursday night.
Director Slade Shreck agreed with Wiest. "That can't happen," he said. "We need to do something, but 4 mills is not something I am in favor of."
Manning and Superintendent Jason Bendle warned directors that a tax increase is almost inevitable as the district faces a $2.3 million deficit if the district does nothing.
Manning said if the district raises taxes 4 mills, the deficit would still be $1.6 million.
There is nothing left to cut, Manning said.
Manning said the preliminary budget he presented included the 4 mill tax increase, which is about $68.50 per household based on the median assessed value of homestead properties at $17,150, but that number is not final. Directors have to make tough choices in the near future, he said.
Shikellamy is scheduled to receive $6.5 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus money but Manning said that money was not included in the preliminary budget because it would be a one-time fix and only delay the structural deficit allowing it to continue to get larger.
Manning and Bendle said students attending outside cyber schools roughly cost $2 million per year out of the $51 million per year budget.
In a five-year budget model, Manning told directors earlier this month that Shikellamy will exhaust its fund balance in 2 and a half years if the district does not raise taxes in the 2021-2022 year and decides to only raise taxes 2.6 percent in future years.
Director Jeff Balestrini said the district needs to work on getting students out of outside cyber schools and back into the district.
The district has budgeted $2 million on outside cyber schools for next school year, Manning said.