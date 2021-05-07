SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District directors are saying they want to be more involved in the budget process in the next month and they want to start by going line by line to see where they can save.
But for some, cutting the two-year-old Shikellamy Police Department to save nearly $90,000 shouldn’t be an option.
“Let me just say I am against de-funding the police," board president Wendy Wiest said. “I think everyone is happy with the department and they feel safer at school.”
The mention of the police department was brought up by director Slade Shreck after he said that since Shikellamy Police Chief Todd Hoover was leaving at the end of the school year to begin a teaching job in Georgia, the department will be back at zero officers, and maybe holding off a year wouldn’t hurt.
“I am not saying to de-fund the department,” Shreck said. “I am saying we should take a look at it and see what kind of savings we would have.”
The budget is a hot topic in the district after directors agreed they would not vote to raise taxes more than 2 mills in light of facing a $2 million deficit in its $52 million budget.
“We as directors do very little at times and I know I want to be more involved in this budget,” director Lori Garman said. “I am asking to see a line-by-line budget and I know everyone is working hard to get savings but we also want to be involved.”
Bendle said Hoover established the department. "He (Hoover) was instrumental in providing safety and security to not only our buildings but our community," Bendle said.
Bendle said Hoover only issued about 10 citations in the two years. "Having the department was a huge benefit and also made students think twice before making bad decisions," Bendle said.
Garman also said she wanted to see the school bus costs for students traveling to various events for sporting events or any district-related activities.
Bendle said the district spends $100 on any trip, plus wait time and $3 per mile for anything more than a 34-mile trip.
Garman said she just wanted to take a look at the numbers and see what makes sense and what doesn’t.
Wiest said she believes the police department is essential to the district but agreed directors need to get more involved.
“We can’t just give up and say this is it,” she said. ‘We owe it to the taxpayers of this district and we need to do all of this out in public.”
Hoover, who was hired by the district in 2019 as chief at $28 per hour, is a retired state trooper and took a new job, thus leaving the district with no department at the end of the year.
The department only has legal authority in Shikellamy schools in the district.
The district approved a $93,778 budget for the police force in 2019.