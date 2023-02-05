Dirk Sojka’s Slam Dunk is coming back to the community for the first time since the pandemic. On Feb. 11, the event, which benefits Suncom Industries, will be held at Bucknell University for the 18th year.
Peggy Vitale, CEO of Suncom Industries, explained the organization’s mission is to support individuals with developmental and physical disabilities. Suncom, she explained, is a nonprofit organization providing services to individuals to help them reach their potential in the community. And, “The Slam Dunk event is a big fundraiser for Suncom.”
The event is held in memory and honor of a former developmentally disabled Suncom attendee, Dirk Sojka. His father, Gary Sojka, is a former President of Bucknell University. “Gary and Sandy Sojka’s son, Dirk, attended Suncom,” Vitale said. “The event is in his memory, and we hope to bring awareness to both Suncom as well as people with disabilities.”
During the Slam Dunk event, various activities will take place at Bucknell University throughout the day including a silent auction, a raffle and the Bucknell Basketball game against the Colgate Raiders. “It’s a great interactive event,” Vitale said. “It’s kind of like Suncom day at Bucknell.”
One of the best parts of the day is one that most people don’t get to witness, according to Vitale. “What people don’t see is that the basketball team and the individuals go out on the court together before the game,” Vitale said. “They shoot hoops and the players will sign autographs and such.”
The interaction between the two groups is something special to see, Vitale said. “When those teammates and the individuals are on the court, it’s just something really great. It is awesome to witness,” she said. “Throughout 18 years of having this event, the many different teams that have gone through Bucknell have shown great interest and have always made people feel welcomed and accepted.”
Vitale said that she is grateful for the support of the community to make this event possible. “We have some great sponsors who help us put everything together,” she said. “So many businesses donate gifts, so the silent auction is a diverse collection of prizes including gift certificates, actual items, and more.”
There are also several opportunities to win prizes through the raffle including a $1,000 visa gift card, $500 in cash, a catered event at Sojka Pavilion, and more. The raffle drawing will take place at halftime of the game.
To support Suncom Industries and be a part of the 18th annual Dirk Sojka’s Slam Dunk, purchase tickets for the Bucknell Men’s Basketball game at 12:00pm on Saturday, February 11 in the Sojka Pavilion at Bucknell University.
For those who are unable to make it to the game, it is still possible to purchase raffle rockets prior to the event for a chance to win one of the prizes previously mentioned. To purchase raffle tickets, call or email Christina at 570-473-8352 or cmhicks@suncom.org.