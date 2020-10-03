COAL TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old suffered injuries after wrecking a dirt bike Saturday on the trails of the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area.
Operations Director Dave Porzi said the rider rode up an embankment and crashed the vehicle on the other side. AOAA and emergency medical service personnel located the rider and transported him to the main parking lot at the trailhead off Route 125 in Coal Township.
The rider was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Porzi said the rider was stable at the time he was flown to the hospital.